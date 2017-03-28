White House Lawn Closed for Suspicious Package

Exclusive Details

9:32 AM PT -- The area has reportedly been deemed "all clear." No rest for Secret Service agents, who had to spring into action again outside the White House ... this time for a suspicious package on the North Lawn.

Agents cleared the entire lawn and several streets around it. The Secret Service says it's nabbed a suspect.

Our law enforcement sources say the suspect said something that led agents to call out the bomb squad. It's unclear if the threat was directed at President Trump, the White House or any specific landmark or politician.

We're told the bomb squad has deemed the package safe, but the suspect is still in custody.

In recent weeks, Secret Service has dealt with multiple trespassing incidents ... including 2 from White House fence jumper Marci Anderson Wahl.