Cristiano Ronaldo's Jet Arrives at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport

Breaking News

FILE UNDER: "You know you've made it when ..."

Cristiano Ronaldo quieted all the passengers on his private jet so they could hear the moment the captain announced they were arriving at the newly renamed Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Portugal.

There was a whole ceremony at the airport Wednesday -- with the President and Prime Minister of Portugal both on hand to honor the 32-year-old soccer star ... who also got his own bust.

It's weird lookin' though ...