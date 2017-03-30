Kenya Moore Matt Jordan Won't Stop Hounding Me! Gets Restraining Order

Exclusive Details

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore says she's had to dodge up to 30 phone calls a day from her ex-BF, Matt Jordan, so she went to court to get protection.

In legal docs, Kenya says Matt threatened her last week, telling a mutual friend ... "she'd get what she deserves" after she blocked his harassing calls.

The couple broke up after a nightmare vacation last year in Mexico, which Kenya mentions in her request for a restraining order. She adds Matt kicked in a hotel door and threw her suitcase in the driveway after they got back.

Last week, she told us things haven't gotten any better since last summer.

The judge granted her the restraining order which requires Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya, and stop all harassing or intimidating behavior toward her or her family.

As we've reported ... Matt has a long rap sheet that includes 4 arrests in the last year alone.