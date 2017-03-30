TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Fans Brawl at McDonald’s All-American Game ... Security to the Rescue (VIDEO)

McDonald’s All-American Game Huge Fan Brawl ... Security to the Rescue

3/30/2017 6:24 AM PDT
Breaking News

The action wasn't just on the court at the famous McDonald's All-American high school hoops game Wednesday ... a huge brawl broke out in the concourse and it was all caught on video. 

FYI, the McDonald's game is a BIG DEAL in high school sports -- bringing together the top prep players in the country ... almost all of whom are already serious NBA prospects.

But after the final buzzer, roughly a dozen people went to war in the 300 level of the United Center in Chicago -- throwing haymakers and slamming each other to the floor. 

Fortunately, in video obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, you can see multiple security team members rushing in and breaking the whole thing up. 

Event organizers later issued a statement saying they're disappointed -- but "we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web