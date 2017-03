King Mo Rampage Is a Big Fat Joke ... Put Down the Donuts!

EXCLUSIVE

Rampage Jackson is a big fat fatty who smokes and drinks too much and will be remembered as a joke of a fighter ... so says King Mo.

Yeah, he ain't holdin' back.

King Mo and Rampage are squaring off Friday at Bellator 175 -- and Mo says the hate between them is as real as it gets.

There's fat shaming. There's booze shaming. There's just a lot of shaming.

This should be good.