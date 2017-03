Rick and Kathy Hilton Paris Getting Married? We'll Believe It When We See It

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Hilton might be smitten with her new boyfriend, actor/model Chris Zylka, but her parents don't seem to think she'll be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

We got Kathy and Rick Hilton leaving dinner at Catch Thursday in West Hollywood. Rick seemed to be Team Zylka, but pumped the brakes when we mentioned wedding bells.

Paris told us she's found the one in Chris, but she's been there before. Her folks know the game.