Shia LaBeouf Charges Dropped In NYC Protest Scuffle

EXCLUSIVE

Shia LaBeouf is off the hook for getting into it with a guy at his "He will not divide us" protest site in NYC ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... charges for assault and harassment have been dismissed because there isn't enough evidence to prove a crime took place during Shia's confrontation with another protester in January.

You may recall ... Shia appeared to argue with someone and whack a guy in the chest in video from the live stream and was arrested shortly after. He was supposed to be in court next week ... but now he's in the clear.