Train Drummer Nashville Fixer-Upper Before & After Pics Will Shock You

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Underwood, the ex-drummer for Train, is looking to score $3 million in profit by flipping his Nashville home ... and judging from the pics, he has a shot.

Scott and his wife Cheryl bought the 9,600 square foot pad in June for $2.44 mill and in less than a year put it back on the market for $5.5 mill.

Cheryl worked with super developer Meg Epstein to transform the 9 bedroom, 9 bath place ... the results are pretty remarkable. Lisa Peebles and Rachel Mays of Benchmark Realty have the listing.

It's very L.A. for Nashville ... in a good way.