J Lo Ma, Meet Alex

Jennifer Lopez is making a big relationship move with A-Rod ... introducing him to mom.

The new couple went out Sunday in NYC hand-in-hand -- with J Lo's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez (yes, really), tagging along for the sight-seeing.

A-Rod seemed to leave a good impression on momma bear, much like Jen did with his own sis.

It's pretty obvious now -- he has J Lo's love ... no ifs, ands or buts about it.