Bill Cosby Laughs in Face of Sexual Assault Trial Date

Bill Cosby's hanging on to his sense of humor, apparently, as his sexual assault trial gets closer -- 'cause he was laughing it up Monday outside court.

Cosby was chuckling with his lawyers as they left the Montgomery County Courthouse. He was there to iron out details about what the jury will hear when his trial starts for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. It's set to begin in early June, and last about 2 weeks.

We're guessing he won't be laughing then.