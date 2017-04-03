John Cena PROPOSES At WrestleMania ... Nikki Bella Says 'Yes' (VIDEO)

John Cena PROPOSES At WrestleMania ... Nikki Bella Says 'Yes'

John Cena busted out a ring IN THE RING ... popping the question to fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella -- and like her brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan, she said, "YES! YES! YES!"

Cena whipped out the massive Tiffany's diamond after he and Nikki beat up The Miz and Maryse in a co-ed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

Here's the thing ... Cena didn't use her "ring name" -- he proposed with her real name, "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace" -- leading most people to think the proposal was real and not a scripted bit.

John and Nikki have been dating in real life since 2012.

After the event, Cena tweeted about the proposal.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017



