Melania Trump Reporting for First Lady Duty ... And Check Out the ROCK!

Breaking News

Melania Trump's making it official ... she's ready to slip into her new gig.

The White House just released Melania's official First Lady portrait. They somehow managed to keep that massive wedding ring in frame while taking the shot in her new White House residence.

Of course, she's still living in NYC with Barron ... but as we reported they'll both become full-time residents at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in June.

She's seemed uneasy, at times, in the role since inauguration day, but Melania's pic screams ... "I'm ready for business."