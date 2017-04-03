Tom Brady REUNITES With Stolen Jerseys ... 'That's Awesome!' (VIDEO)

Tom Brady REUNITES With Stolen Jerseys ... 'That's Awesome!'

It took an international investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies ... but Tom Brady finally got his stolen Super Bowl jerseys back!!!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the jerseys from Super Bowl 51 and Super Bowl 49 to Brady early Monday morning -- and Tom seemed thrilled about getting them back!

As we previously reported, the jerseys were allegedly stolen by Mauricio Ortega -- a Mexican news director who had access to Super Bowl locker rooms for at least the past 10 years.

Authorities recovered the jerseys at the reporter's home in Mexico -- along with Von Miller's helmet from Super Bowl 50.