Channing Tatum Grills Vegas 'Magic Mike Live' Dancers

EXCLUSIVE

The "Magic Mike Live" cast doesn't need more meat on their bones, but got some anyway ... courtesy of Channing Tatum, who grilled for the guys on their day off.

The live stage version of the movie is in previews in Sin City, and the guys have been rehearsing nonstop. Channing's not in it, but has been there consulting, and decided to reward the cast with a family-style BBQ.

We're told the party was thrown at the $5 million Airbnb crib that Channing's been staying outside of Vegas for free. It's in the same ritzy hood as Wayne Newton’s famous estate.

Looks like the guys kept their shirts on for most of the party. Savin' it for the stage, we guess.