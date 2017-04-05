Kendall Jenner Rosario Dawson Goes After Pepsi Ad She Once Mocked

Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad is about 15 years too late and it totally misses the point, according to Rosario Dawson, who once used cola to mock soda companies that exploited social injustice.

Rosario starred in the Chemical Brothers' video for their 1999 song, "Out of Control" ... in which she plays a revolutionary heroine who makes peace with rioting police by sharing a soda.

The video was intended to be a satire on the U.S. advertising culture, which tries to get its hands into everything and anything where it can make money.

Rosario has seen Kendall's version, and responded this way ... "Eerily reminiscent of Chemical Brothers "Out of Control" vid we shot in Mexico City ~ 15 yrs ago sadly minus the point."