Frank Thomas Call from President Obama 'Made My Life'

EXCLUSIVE

Frank Thomas says one of the best moments of his entire life is the time he got a phone call from President Obama on his cell phone ... right before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame!

The Big Hurt -- co-host of "MLB Whiparound" on FS1 -- says he and Obama had crossed paths before since Barack is a huge White Sox fan and Frank is one the greatest White Sox players ever!

Thomas tells the story of how the call went down in 2014 ... and why it "made my life."