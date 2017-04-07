Florida Gators Player Arrested For Sexual Assault & Kidnapping

Exclusive Details

Ex-Florida Gators player Daniel McMillian -- who's gunning to picked in the NFL Draft -- was arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping Thursday night in Gainesville, FL ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to a police report, McMillian -- who was a LB on the team for 4 years -- invited a woman over to his apartment around 3:40 PM. When she arrived, he allegedly took the girl into his room and exposed himself.

Cops say the woman told D.M. she was uncomfortable and tried to leave, but he blocked her exit. He then allegedly grabbed her butt, before she kicked McMillian in the genitals, and ran out of the apartment.

The former 4-star high school recruit was booked for 2 felonies -- sexual assault and kidnapping -- and is being held in jail on $40k bond.

McMillian had a pick for the Gators in the Outback Bowl this season ... and participated in Florida's pro day last week.