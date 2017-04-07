LaVar Ball Denies Racism After 'White Guys' Comment: 'I'm Just Stating a Fact'

LaVar Ball claims his comment criticizing white players on UCLA's basketball team wasn't racist ... saying "that's just a realistic fact."
Ball joined "Tiki and Tierney" on CBS Sports Radio to address his controversial statement ... “You can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow.”
Ball insists he wasn't blaming Lonzo's teammates for losing to Kentucky, saying he places all the fault on his son.
"But I said prove me wrong that you can’t win nowadays with three white guys on the floor at the same time," Ball says. "I’m not saying I don’t like white people and white people can’t win or nothing like that."
"I’m just saying when you have more athleticism (on the floor), it’s kind of hard when you don’t have the foot speed. That’s just a realistic fact.”
“It’s not racial. I can’t be racial. Some people just take it the wrong way and that’s okay."