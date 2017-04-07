Michael Rapaport Blasts LaVar Ball for Ripping UCLA's White Guys

Michael Rapaport has had ENOUGH of LaVar Ball's trash talk -- and just tore Lonzo's dad a new a-hole for the comments he made about "white guys" being inferior basketball players.

The actor/basketball fanatic said he's sick of people giving LaVar a "pass" under the guise of being a "good father" ... and says it's time Ball starts being held accountable for the offensive statements he's made.

He also rips LaVar's Big Baller Brand shirts -- saying they look "uncomfortable as f*ck."

LaVar's gonna be piiiiiised when he sees this!