Michael Rapaport Blasts LaVar Ball for Ripping UCLA's White Guys

Michael Rapaport Blasts LaVar Ball for Ripping UCLA's White Guys

4/7/2017 10:37 AM PDT
Breaking News

Michael Rapaport has had ENOUGH of LaVar Ball's trash talk -- and just tore Lonzo's dad a new a-hole for the comments he made about "white guys" being inferior basketball players.

The actor/basketball fanatic said he's sick of people giving LaVar a "pass" under the guise of being a "good father" ... and says it's time Ball starts being held accountable for the offensive statements he's made.

He also rips LaVar's Big Baller Brand shirts -- saying they look "uncomfortable as f*ck." 

LaVar's gonna be piiiiiised when he sees this!

