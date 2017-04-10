TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Former MLB Star Otis Nixon Is Missing, Police Say

Ex-MLB Star Otis Nixon Missing ... Cops Say

4/10/2017 5:58 AM PDT
Breaking News

Former MLB star Otis Nixon -- who played 17 years in the big leagues -- has gone missing, cops say ... and officials are hoping the public can help find him.

The 58-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock, Georgia in a 2011 gray Range Rover to play golf ... but never got to the course.

Officials are clearly concerned and have asked anyone with information to call police immediately. 

Nixon has a troubled past ... including a cocaine arrest back in 2013 and a very bizarre incident in 2015 when cops say he let a 16-year-old drive a rental car taken out in his name that had weed inside. 

He was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›