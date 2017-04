Snoop to Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones Is Gonna Kick Your Motherf**kin' Ass!

Breaking News

Snoop Dogg has chosen sides in the Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones feud -- he's rollin' with Jon ... saying "Skinny Bones Jones is gonna kick your motherf**kin' ass!"

Snoop -- who's a huge UFC fan -- was watching Cormier trash talk Jones at UFC 210 when he got sick of the smack and made his prediction.

In fact, Snoop's so confident Jon will mess up D.C., he's promised to walk out with Jones whenever they actually throw down in the Octagon!