United Airlines Cops Yank, Bloody Passenger Off Overbooked Flight

A passenger on a United Airlines flight was savagely yanked off by airport police Sunday night at O'Hare International because he refused to get off an overbooked flight.

You see cops drag the man who screams in agony before getting pummeled with such force he starts bleeding from his nose and mouth.

The man reportedly told flight officials he could NOT give up his seat because he's a doctor and had patients waiting for him in Louisville ... but that didn't fly.

United released a statement, "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation.”