United Airlines Bloodied Passenger Bolted Back Onto Plane 'Just Kill Me'

Breaking News

The United Airlines passenger who was grabbed and dragged off a flight Sunday ... somehow got back onto the jet -- and seemed extremely disoriented and confused.

The man, reportedly a doctor, ran down the aisle, yelling ... "I have to go home! I have to go home!" He also mumbled, "Just kill me. Just kill me." You could see he was bloodied from the first time he was removed.

He was eventually escorted off the plane ... again.

United says this was all due to overbooking, and the CEO apologized for "re-accommodating" the passengers.