Gervonta Davis Says Adrien Broner Is Jealous of Me, Demands Fight

Gervonta Davis Fires Back At Adrien Broner You're Jealous, Let's Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Enough talk ... boxing champ Gervonta "Tank" Davis says he's ready shut Adrien Broner's mouth with his fists.

Broner WENT OFF on the undefeated 22-year-old fighter earlier this week in an n-word laden, homophobic tirade ... and even blasted Floyd Mayweather for allowing Tank on The Money Team.

But Tank joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Tuesday night on FS1) and fired back -- saying Broner's hate stems from simple jealously.

"I came up so fast and I'm taking his spotlight," Davis said ... "He fell short."

Davis says Broner was supposed to be the "next Floyd Mayweather" but he fell short and it's killing him.

Meanwhile, Davis is 17-0 and the reigning IBF junior lightweight champ.

Davis says the two are headed for a showdown ... and that sounds great to us!