NFL's Junior Galette Tased During Spring Break Arrest, Cops Say

Junior Galette Tased During Spring Break Arrest ... Cops Say

Exclusive Details

Police used a taser to subdue and arrest Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette during an alleged violent incident at Black Beach Weekend in Mississippi ... law enforcement tells TMZ Sports.

We spoke with Sgt. Rhodes of the Biloxi Police Dept. who tells us an officer was flagged down around MGM Park for a fight around 10:30 PM on Friday. When the cop arrived to the scene, he claims he saw 6'2", 260 pound Galette punch someone.

Sgt. Rhodes says the cop went after Junior, but we're told the NFL star ran. When the officer caught up with Galette, he used his taser to take down the 29-year-old.

Galette was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply. From that point on, we're told Galette was "very cooperative."

All that being said, Sgt. Rhodes says the incident was "extremely minor" and Galette was not charged with assault because they didn't think the alleged victim would cooperate.

Galette was released after posting a $500 bond.