Karrueche Tran More Than Amigos with Migos' Quavo

EXCLUSIVE

Karrueche Tran and Quavo from Migos are definitely the real deal, but their relationship isn't real romantic just yet.

Sources connected to both of them tell us Quavo's been hanging with Chris Brown's ex-GF for a few months, and while it started in the friend zone ... they've gotten much closer lately. They've juggled their schedules to wedge in a few dates.

That includes this past weekend in Biloxi where they rode off together following Migos' concert. We're told neither's calling it "exclusive" at this point -- they're just enjoying each other's company.

Sounds a lot like happily banging ... to us, anyway.