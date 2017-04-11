TMZ

Sergio Garcia Says Dustin Johnson's Injury Didn't Take Away from Masters Win (VIDEO)

Sergio Garcia Masters Win Is Sweet ... Even Without Dustin Johnson

4/11/2017 6:13 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Sergio Garcia says he was "disappointed" Dustin Johnson couldn't play in The Masters -- but says the fact the #1 player in the world pulled out doesn't take away from the sweetness of his victory. 

Of course, Johnson suffered a back injury the night before the tournament and withdrew right before tee off. Some people say the fact Garcia won the tourney without the #1 player lessens the quality of the win. 

But not Sergio. 

Garcia admits it sucks Johnson couldn't play ... but says straight-up, "I don't think it takes anything away from the victory."

We also talk about how many fittings it took to get the rightsized green jacket -- and his golf outing with Michael Jordan

Congrats! 

