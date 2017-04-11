Sergio Garcia Says Dustin Johnson's Injury Didn't Take Away from Masters Win (VIDEO)

Sergio Garcia Masters Win Is Sweet ... Even Without Dustin Johnson

Sergio Garcia says he was "disappointed" Dustin Johnson couldn't play in The Masters -- but says the fact the #1 player in the world pulled out doesn't take away from the sweetness of his victory.

Of course, Johnson suffered a back injury the night before the tournament and withdrew right before tee off. Some people say the fact Garcia won the tourney without the #1 player lessens the quality of the win.

But not Sergio.

Garcia admits it sucks Johnson couldn't play ... but says straight-up, "I don't think it takes anything away from the victory."

We also talk about how many fittings it took to get the rightsized green jacket -- and his golf outing with Michael Jordan.

