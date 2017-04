Snoop Dogg Jon Jones Is 'Bad Motherf**ker' ... Best Fighter Ever

EXCLUSIVE

Snoop ain't mincing his words -- telling TMZ Sports his friend, Jon Jones, is the "baddest motherf**ker to ever walk in the Octagon."

Period.

The rap legend already vowed to walk Jones into the ring when he fights Daniel Cormier and tells us, "That's my homeboy."

On an unrelated note, Snoop's also pretty fired up about the possibility UFC fighters could be allowed to smoke weed some time in the near future.