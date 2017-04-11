TMZ

Steve Francis Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving

4/11/2017 10:51 AM PDT
Ex-NBA superstar Steve Francis pled guilty to 1 count of driving while intoxicated stemming from a crazy Nov. 2016 arrest ... but he ain't going back to the slammer. 

Francis appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday and pled guilty to the misdemeanor DWI charge. In exchange, he got 3 days in jail -- but the judge gave him credit for time served so he won't go back. 

He was also fined $1,000 and his driver's license has been suspended for 1 year. 

As we previously reported, Francis was initially pulled over in a black Chevy Tahoe for speeding -- but during the stop, the cop noticed he reeked of booze. Francis was also verbally abusive and allegedly vowed REVENGE on the arresting officers. 

Cops say they found weed -- but that charge was dropped. 

