Steve Francis Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving

Breaking News

Ex-NBA superstar Steve Francis pled guilty to 1 count of driving while intoxicated stemming from a crazy Nov. 2016 arrest ... but he ain't going back to the slammer.

Francis appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday and pled guilty to the misdemeanor DWI charge. In exchange, he got 3 days in jail -- but the judge gave him credit for time served so he won't go back.

He was also fined $1,000 and his driver's license has been suspended for 1 year.

As we previously reported, Francis was initially pulled over in a black Chevy Tahoe for speeding -- but during the stop, the cop noticed he reeked of booze. Francis was also verbally abusive and allegedly vowed REVENGE on the arresting officers.

Cops say they found weed -- but that charge was dropped.