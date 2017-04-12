Charlie Murphy Thanks for the Laughs

Charlie Murphy's legacy of being a seriously funny guy is being remembered in all sorts of ways by his friends including Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, MC Hammer and many more ...

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

#CharlieMurphy one on the funniest dudes ever !!! Thanks for the good times and great memories Charlie. You will be greatly missed #RIP🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 12, 2017

Prayers Up for the Murphy family. Loved being around & working with Charlie! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

Terribly saddened ... Charlie — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

Rest in Peace Charlie Murphy. Thanks for the laughs. You will be missed. https://t.co/TI5t9Ri4Ew — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 12, 2017

Oh man. Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy 💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽 always so sweet and nice every time I've been in his presence. Prayers to the family. pic.twitter.com/Hj0uj48ghb — 🌸hrp🌸 (@hollyrpeete) April 12, 2017

NO! Charlie Murphy is one of the greatest storytellers I've ever heard in my life! My heart goes out to his family and all who loved him! https://t.co/UqWRBqFrxT — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend that is Charlie Murphy, thank you for always bringing us joy and laughter🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TZ53R1FSJs — Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 12, 2017

Rest n Peace Charlie Murphy...Mannnnnnn — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) April 12, 2017

@charliemurphy died!! Everybody passing lately is getting really depressing. He was a genuine, sweet, funny dude.. Such a cool soul. #RIP — Coco (@cocosworld) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a really nice really funny guy. Our paths crossed many times over the years. Sad news. #rip — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2017