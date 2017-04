Magic Johnson's Daughter MIAMI HEAT Hot Bikini Pics w/ Quasi-Boyfriend

Breaking News

Seems Elisa Johnson is BACK ON with her quasi-boyfriend, Anthony Alcaraz -- 'cause they were all over each other on the beach in Miami!

Last we saw Magic Johnson's daughter, she claimed she wasn't really in a committed relationship, despite the on-again, off-again thing with the male model.

But here they are in Miami ... letting it all hang out.

Fire.