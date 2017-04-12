Floyd Mayweather Confronts Adrien Broner Over Trash Talk, 'You're Trippin!' (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather Confronts Adrien Broner ... Over Nasty Trash Talk

Floyd Mayweather called out Adrien Broner right to his face Tuesday night about that crazy diss video he made about the champ ... and in a shocking twist, he totally let Broner off the hook!!!

As we previously reported, Broner called Mayweather a "bitch" (and other offensive names) for backing rising boxing superstar Gervonta "Tank" Davis in his beef with Broner.

FYI, Davis (who's undefeated) is part of The Money Team and says Broner is jealous of his success.

Well, Mayweather went right to Broner last night and told him straight-up -- YOU'RE TRIPPIN'.

Broner backed down in a big way -- and admitted he only made the video in the first place because he thought Floyd was secretly pitting Davis and Broner against each other.

So, Floyd and Broner are friends again ... but Davis still wants to beat AB's ass and told "TMZ Sports" he wants to get a fight on the books for 2018.