LeBron James To Open Public School For At-Risk Kids In Akron

LeBron James Opening School For At-Risk Kids ... In Hometown Akron

Breaking News

LeBron James is continuing to give back to his hometown in a HUGE way ... this time, he's opening his own public school for at-risk kids in Akron.

LBJ and his Family Foundation announced the plans to open the I Promise School ... with the goal to open its doors to 3rd and 4th graders in the Fall of 2018, and expand to 1st - 8th graders by 2022.

The project will focus on youth in similar situations the Cavs superstar experienced growing up.

"This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most -- those that could fall through the cracks if we don't do something," LeBron says.

This isn't LBJ's first venture into the educational system ... he partnered with the University of Akron to provide full scholarships to any student who graduates his I Promise program.