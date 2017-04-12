United Passenger David Dao Asks Judge to Preserve All Video of Incident

David Dao is making his first legal move against United ... demanding the airline preserve all evidence related to his bloody incident.

TMZ has learned the doctor's lawyers filed documents in court demanding United preserve all surveillance video on board the flight, the cockpit voice recording, the passenger list, the crew list and all incident reports United prepared.

Dao and his attorneys also want police documents relating to the incident, United's protocols regarding removing passengers and the personnel files of the officers who removed Dao.

This is clearly a prelude to a lawsuit against the airline and likely the city of Chicago.