Paris Hilton Downward DJ at Equinox

Paris Hilton doesn't ever turn down a DJ gig -- whether it's headlining in Ibiza ... or volunteering for a rager during a yoga sesh at Equinox.

Paris put her turntable skills to good use Wednesday at an Equinox gym in West L.A., where she was performing at a benefit for The Felix Organization.

We always thought yoga was supposed to be done in a calm, quiet environment ... we stand corrected.