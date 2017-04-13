United Passenger David Dao Lawyers, Daughter Hold News Conference Lawsuit Could Be Announced

LIVE STREAM

United Airlines and the City of Chicago are likely to hear they are about to be sued as David Dao's lawyers take the mic at 10 AM CT to announce their intentions.

In addition to the lawyers, one of Dao's daughters will also speak.

Dao's lawyer, Tom Demetrio has already filed legal docs asking a judge to order United to keep all video, cockpit recordings and passenger lists. And the lawyers want the personnel files of the cops who dragged Dao off the jet.

It's all clearly leading up to a lawsuit, which may very well be announced at the news conference.

We'll be live streaming, so stay tuned.