Willie McGinest LOVES Marshawn Lynch to Raiders Move

EXCLUSIVE

Willie McGinest says the best thing the Raiders could do is sign Marshawn Lynch -- explaining why Beast Mode would send that high-octane Silver and Black offense into overdrive!

McGinest also gives his take on why a Lynch to the Patriots deal probably has little hope.

There are reports the Raiders and the Seahawks have agreed to work out a deal so Marshawn can sign with Oakland. Could be very interesting.