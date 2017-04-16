Carrie Fisher Return of the Princess's Dog Post-Star Wars Celebration

Gary Fisher -- aka Gary the Dog, aka Carrie Fisher's beloved French Bulldog -- came in for a soft landing at LAX Saturday, under the watchful eye of his new owner.

Corby McCoin, Carrie's assistant, is now Gary's caretaker. As we reported, initially Carrie's family said Billie would care for Carey, but ultimately it made more since for Corby to do the honors since the dog had more of a connection to her.

Gary was flying back from The Last Jedi panel in Orlando, where he was a big hit.

FYI ... Gary should have been on a leash at LAX per City ordinance, but he's been through a lot so everyone cut him a break.