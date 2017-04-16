Lady Gaga Unveils New Single at Coachella

Lady Gaga performed her new single at Coachella ... and it worked.

Gaga headlined Saturday night at Coachella this weekend -- replacing Beyonce -- and the decision clearly sat well with the crowd, judging by the reaction to "The Cure."

Beyonce pulled the plug on Coachella on doctor's, so Gaga had to make a splash.

Looks like she didn't disappoint.

BTW ... the festival goes on ice after Kendrick Lamar's performance Sunday night and fires up again Friday night with Radiohead, Gaga Saturday and Kendrick closes it out.