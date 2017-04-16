Migos 'Bad and Boujee' is for Kids Coachella's Youngest Spits

Migos had the masses rapping along with them at Coachella this weekend, and that includes kids too ... especially this little guy.

Here's footage of a little boy -- he can't be more than 6 or 7 -- propped up on his dad's shoulders ... and reciting Migos' "Bad and Boujee" ... almost word for word.

Looks like he knows the song pretty damn well, and he seems to enjoy it ... a lot. Giggin' like this usually means you're a bonafide fan.

Bet he doesn't know anything about "Versace" though ... it was before his time.