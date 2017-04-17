Facebook Killer Cops Now Offering $50k Reward

4/17/2017 12:54 PM PDT
Breaking News

Police are going all out to locate Facebook killer Steve Stephens ... including offering a huge reward.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams just announced the $50,000 reward for any information leading to Stephens' arrest. The reward comes on the heels of police saying the manhunt now covers up to 5 states.

The ATF, FBI and Crimestoppers are all chipping in to cover the reward.

Chief Williams is still imploring Stephens to turn himself in ... or at least contact a friend or relative.

Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Roger Godwin, Sr. Sunday in Cleveland, then uploaded video of the murder.