Breaking News
Police are going all out to locate Facebook killer Steve Stephens ... including offering a huge reward.
Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams just announced the $50,000 reward for any information leading to Stephens' arrest. The reward comes on the heels of police saying the manhunt now covers up to 5 states.
The ATF, FBI and Crimestoppers are all chipping in to cover the reward.
Chief Williams is still imploring Stephens to turn himself in ... or at least contact a friend or relative.
Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Roger Godwin, Sr. Sunday in Cleveland, then uploaded video of the murder.