Pacman Jones Bans Reporter For Season ... After Arrest Question

Breaking News

Pacman Jones thinks he can strong-arm the media into ignoring all of his off-the-field drama -- and he just banned a reporter from locker room interviews for the season to prove his point.

The Cincinnati Bengals star -- who was kicked out of a casino and wished DEATH upon a police officer this off-season -- was asked how fans should feel about going into the 2017 season while taking questions in front of his locker.

Instead of addressing the COMPLETELY FAIR question, he barked back at the reporter -- told him to leave and said that was the LAST question that reporter would be able to ask him all season long.

And get this ... sources are telling TMZ Sports Jones confronted the reporter after cameras stopped rolling -- yelling at the guy two different times.

Jones claimed to have gone to anger management treatment following the arrest ... but we don't need to ask how that went.