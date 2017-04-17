Ex-NFL Star Ray McDonald Off the Hook in Rape Case, Charge Dropped

Ex-NFL Star Ray McDonald Off the Hook in Rape Case

Breaking News

Prosecutors have dropped the rape charges against former SF 49ers lineman Ray McDonald -- after the accuser stopped cooperating, officials say.

McDonald had been charged with 1 count of rape on an intoxicated person stemming from a 2014 incident at his San Jose area home. He faced up to 8 years in prison if convicted.

The alleged victim initially claimed she met McDonald at a local bar on December 14 and went back to his home -- where she allegedly fell and hit her head near Ray's hot tub. She claims she later woke up in his bed.

The woman also claimed McDonald's teammate, Ahmad Brooks, groped her in a sexual manner while she was unconscious ... and said surveillance video would prove her story.

Ray admitted he had sex with the woman but insisted it was consensual.

Prosecutors planned on going all the way with the case -- until the accuser went off the grid and refused to testify. She reportedly received a settlement of at least $100k stemming from a civil suit related to the incident.