UFC's Tim Kennedy Re-Enlists In U.S. Army Special Forces ... Pumped for Trump! (VIDEO)

UFC's Tim Kennedy Re-Enlists With Green Berets ... Pumped for Trump!

Exclusive Details

Ex-UFC fighter Tim Kennedy says he's reenlisted in the U.S. Army Special Forces -- and he's FIRED UP about it ... thanks to President Donald Trump.

37-year-old Kennedy has a 24-6 record as a pro MMA fighter -- with impressive wins over guys like Michael Bisping and Robbie Lawler.

But he's also a U.S. Army soldier and tells TMZ Sports he decided to re-enlist with the Green Berets when Trump was elected to the White House back in November.

He's also a HUGE fan of Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster -- "I'm pumped to work for those guys."

Kennedy also gave us a quick tour of his home -- which is reinforced with bulletproof glass in case any bad guys try to mess with him.

Kennedy deploys within the next couple of weeks and, while he couldn't tell us the exact location -- he says it's a dangerous place and he'll be there to fight terrorists.