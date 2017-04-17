Tyga Fan Indignant Look at What I've Gone Through!!!

We now know why the woman injured at a Tyga concert persisted in collecting money even though Tyga's company has made it clear they don't want to pay her ... she got really messed up.

Shyanne Riekena already won a judgment against Tyga's company for injuries sustained when a light stand came crashing down on her, leaving a 4-inch gash on the top of her head.

As we reported ... Tyga's music company got slapped with a $236,000 judgment but failed to pay. Now, with interest, the judgment has swelled to $250k.

Shyanne says she's been suffering for 5 years and is indignant Tyga's business won't own up.