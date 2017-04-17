Betsy DeVos Sec. of 'Educatuon' ... White House Trollin'?

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos got a new title Monday, courtesy of a seriously ironic White House flub ... and we'd like to believe we're being trolled. No, we HOPE we're being trolled.

The White House posted a pic of DeVos reading to a bunch of kids at the annual Easter Egg Roll, but labeled her "Secretary of Educatuon" in the caption.

Of course, the Internet's been going off in the comments, but this is hardly the first typo in White House press releases under the Trump administration. Is someone just having a laugh, or ...

Thoghts?