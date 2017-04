Miles Teller My GF Really Floats My Boat

Miles Teller and longtime GF, Keleigh Sperry, didn't have to worry about sinking or swimming as they hit the surf in Hawaii like a normal couple enjoying a romantic vacation.

The two coasted on a pair of floaties Monday in the blue Pacific ... not that they needed them because the water looked pretty shallow. Only thing missing -- a cold one in their hands.

Then again, doesn't look like Miles had an extra hand ... he made sure to keep both on Keleigh.