Bill O'Reilly Officially Out at Fox News Channel

Breaking News

Bill O'Reilly is officially out at Fox News Channel.

FNC's parent company -- 21st Century FOX -- released a statement saying, "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel."

O'Reilly departs in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations by female co-workers ... the latest of which is a woman who anonymously said through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, that O'Reilly would leer at her and call her "hot chocolate."

The company has already paid upwards of $13 mil in settlements involving sexual harassment claims against the talk show host.

Despite a mass exodus from at least 70 advertisers, O'Reilly's show remained the undisputed top cable news program. O'Reilly announced his current vacation on air and said he'd return April 24.

O'Reilly had been at the network since its start-up days ... creating what was then called "The O'Reilly Report" in 1996.