J Lo & A-Rod On the Move Again ... Hola, Miami!

The only thing moving faster than J Lo and A-Rod's relationship is the jet taking them all over the place.

The latest "Where In The World Are J-Rod?" episode landed in Miami Tuesday night, and the couple did dinner at Prime 112 Steakhouse. Talk about racking up the miles ... they spent Easter Sunday with their kids in the Dominican Republic, where J Lo performed the night before.

They also shacked up at a $10k a night private estate. The week before that ... they were hanging in NYC.

Next stop, please!