Shareef O'Neal Commits To University of Arizona

Breaking News

Sorry, LSU fans ... Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal, has verbally committed to play college hoops for the Arizona Wildcats ... his AAU team announced Wednesday.

The 6'8" junior is a 5-star recruit out of Crossroads H.S. in California ... and had interest from other powerhouses like UCLA, Kentucky, Georgetown as well as his dad's alma mater.

Shareef is one of the country's top young talents and told us late last year he's confident he can have a better NBA career than his Hall of Famer dad.

Watch the highlights ... kid's got talent.